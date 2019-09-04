Garda appeal on 20th anniversary of murder of Raonaid Murray (17)

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the brutal murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

An Garda Síochána said it remains fully committed to the investigation of Raonaid’s murder.

A full time Incident Room remains in-situ at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and the investigation continues with a focus on the ongoing review modules of the investigation together with new information still being provided by concerned members of the public.

Raonaid Murray was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday the 3rd September 1999 when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent in Glenageary at 12.33am, Saturday 4th September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

Gardaí, together with Raonaid’s Family, are again renewing their appeal for any information which may assist in their continued investigation.

Gardai said today:

“Many who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves with children, some of which would now be close to Raonaid’s age, and we would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation.

“Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of this investigation, there is in reality no prime suspect.

“The lack of a prime suspect arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in this case.

“In over 3,400 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid.

“If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and/or if any person has any doubts about the veracity of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance.

“You may be unknowingly shielding a killer.

“The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

“The Gardaí and Raonaid’s family continue to work together in an effort to solve this case and they implore anyone with information to contact the Garda Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, phone 01-6665000 / 6665012 or alternatively the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. A reward for critical information received is available from Crimestoppers - Freephone 1800 25 00 25.”