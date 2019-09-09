KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: New phase launched at Oak Park, Naas

Following on from a very successful launch in Spring of this year, last weekend seen the launch of the much-anticipated new three- and four-bedroom homes at Oak Park, in Naas.

Oak Park is an exciting new development of three- and four-bedroom family homes by Cairn, in an excellent location convenient to Naas town centre. Appealing to a variety of buyers, these A-rated energy efficient homes offer extensive living and bedroom space, stylish kitchens and bathrooms.

Oak Park has a lovely parkland feel to it, with a 14-acre residents’ park and plenty of open green spaces. Situated on an elevated point, it boasts impressive and beautiful views over the surrounding Kildare countryside.

Oak Park residents have easy access to the M7 motorway to Dublin City and the M50, with Cork, Waterford and Limerick via the M8 and M9. Commuters also have easy access to Sallins train station with the Red Cow and Saggart Luas stop also a short drive away. Many large multi-national companies are also in the area, including Intel, Kerry Group, Pfizer and many more.

Naas is home to great sports and leisure facilities, excellent restaurants, well-regarded schools, a hospital and several shops.

Naas is a popular sporting town with Naas GAA Club and Naas Rugby Club — both thriving sports clubs with big juvenile divisions. Naas has its own racecourse and Punchestown is only a short drive away, which is a popular amenity for leisure, music, equestrian and horse racing events.

Cairn are releasing for sale through joint selling agents Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald the next phase of 20 houses at Oak Park.

The three-bedroom houses (113.8 - 119 sqm / 1,224 – 1,250 sqft) are priced from €315,000; the four-bedroom houses (137.6 – 170.4 sqm /1,481 – 1,834 sqft) are priced from €360,000.

Showhouses were opened for viewing on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

Find out more

For further details contact Will Coonan, Coonan New Homes, Email: willc@coonan.com or call 045 832020.