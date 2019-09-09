KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Exceptional Kilcock residence for sale

Coonan Property are delighted to present this exceptional detached residence at Ballycaghan in Kilcock. Built in 2010 to an impressive standard this property extends to c 241.5 sq m. (2,600 sq ft.).

This property boasts generously proportioned bedrooms and living accommodation with rooms to suit all requirements including a playroom/office or second living room.

Situated in a peaceful, quiet cul de sac this property sits on a fantastic site of over 0.75 acres and is surrounded by open countryside with the added bonus of a double fronted block garage.

The location is also very convenient for commuting to Dublin, as its only 3km from the Kilcock exit on the M4 motorway or Kilcock train station. Schools, shops and sports clubs are all just a five minute drive into Kilcock village.

All in all, this most attractive and modern property should suit the needs of families looking for the peace and tranquillity of country living yet convenient to local amenities.

The guide price is €599,000, and the home is for sale by private treaty through Coonan Property. Please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.