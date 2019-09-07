KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Cutbush land up for auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 17.5 acres (7.08 hectares) at Ballysax, the Curragh, for sale by public auction.

The subject lands are located on the edge of the existing village of Cutbush which is about 1.5km south of the Curragh, 6km south of Newbridge and 16km southwest of Naas. It benefits from good accessibility to both the M7 (Junctions 11/12) and M9 (Junction 2) motorways.

Cutbush is a small country village having a convenience store, public house and primary school. Newbridge provides all the additional shopping, leisure and educational functions required.

There are number of existing housing development in Cutbush including Dun Cuilinn, Clorane Brook and Cluain Dara. Most of these are low density estates comprising detached houses on their own sites.

The property extends to c. 17.5 acres (7.05 hectares). The lands are laid out in one block, currently in two divisions with frontage onto the local road of approximately 130 metres. It is all currently in arable use and there are existing housing developments located to the north, west and south.

The entire block is within the village of Cutbush and Jordans estimate that circa six acres are zoned for ‘settlement expansion’ with the balance defined as agricultural as contained in the Kildare County Development Plan 2017- 2023.

The agricultural lands have potential long-term value. A previous planning application for 43 dwellings was made on the lands in 2008 and refused (Planning ref:07141). This was upheld by An Bord Pleanala in 2008 (ref:228487).

The property is to be auctioned on Thursday, October 3, at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge (unless previously sold)

. Jordans are quoting €425,000 for the entire and further details are available by contacting Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan on 045 433550.