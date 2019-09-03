Projects in Naas, Athy and Monasterevin included in HSE's three-year spending plan

Four health projects in Naas, Athy and Monasterevin feature prominently in the HSE’s Service Plan over the next three years.

Funding has been confirmed for Naas General Hospital for the long-awaited new Endoscopy Unit, Physical Medicine Unit, Physical Therapy Unit, Oncology Unit and Day Procedure Department.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon said: “This project recently received an extension of its planning permission and is ready to go to tender."

The TD said he was also pleased to see the phased redevelopment of St Vincent’s Hospital in Athy included for funding in the plan.

“Monasterevin residents will welcome the renovation of the Day Care Centre incorporating Older Persons Day Services and Primary Care Services," he said.

“These are all projects that I have discussed at length with Minister Simon Harris and I know he is very aware of their importance to our community.

"I will continue to push to ensure their progression and completion as soon as possible.”

Nationally, the Capital Plan provides for the spending of just over €2 billion on health capital projects from 2019 to 2021 including:

- Over €1 billion has been allocated to Government priorities – the new Children’s Hospital, the National Rehabilitation Hospital, the National Forensic Mental Health facility in Portrane and Radiation Oncology facilities in Cork, Galway and Dublin.



- Some €265m has bee earmarked over the three years to replace and/or refurbish residences for older people and people with a disability.



- A €300m tranche of funds will maintain and upgrade facilities, equipment and ambulances throughout the country.



- Over €335m has been designated for a wide range capital projects at individual hospital and primary/community facilities to provide modern health accommodation and equipment to improve and expand service provision.

The Government said that between now and 2021, it is committing to:

- 250 projects across the country;

- 480 new beds;

- 30 new primary care centres;

- 58 community nursing units;

- and significant investment in mental health and disability projects in the community.

