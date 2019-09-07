OBITUARY: Paddy Hannigan, Leixlip

He gave a chance to many people who fell on hard times, the crowd who gathered for the funeral of Paddy Hannigan was told.

Mr Hannigan, whose family owned the Ryevale Tavern, the Middle Shop and the Springfield Hotel, passed away on Monday night, August 26, at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock.

In a crowded Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, on August 28, Fr John McNamara said that when he came to Leixlip first as parish priest he would see this man working around the street. “I assumed he was a small builder and I was astonished to find out he and his family owned the Springfield Hotel, the Ryevale Tavern and the Middle Shop.”

Paddy, he said, “did well in life and helped others to do well”.

Some of Paddy’s 13 grandchildren brought symbols of his life to the altar: a bee smoker, representing a 40-year association with the North Kildare Beekeepers Association; the keys to a hotel room, representing the Springfield Hotel; and a model of a Ferrari, which Paddy loved to drive.

Fr McNamara recalled how Paddy had met Marie Deegan from Irishtown in Dublin and how they had married in 1960.

He told us: “Paddy gave a lot of employment and he gave a chance to many people who fell on hard times. He was a man of the people. He never lost his head or became grandiose because he owned a hotel. He lived life to the fullest.”

Fr McNamara said the Springfield provided great food and great staff.

He also said that unusually among hotels, the Springfield in Leixlip provides an annual Christmas dinner for senior citizens in the area in association with the St Vincent de Paul Society. “I don’t know of any other hotel anywhere who does that.”

Fr McNamara said that the Hannigan family were very grateful to the Parke Nursing Home for the great care given to Paddy, adding that Paddy’s quality of life over the last three years was not good.

But the gathering heard from Paddy’s son Ger, who, in a superb account of his father’s life, recalled his sense of fun and adventure to the end.

Ger reminded us that Paddy was “not for sitting around” and had built up a business without a Leaving Cert or college degree.

He said Paddy had served his bar apprenticeship at The Comet in Santry and the Bird Flanagan’s in Phibsboro. They were places, he said, when at that time trouble sometimes had to be sorted with fists.

This apprenticeship came in handy later in Leixlip on Irish Meat Packers pay days.

Paddy and Marie would have been married 60 years next year. “I think it is a fair achievement,” he said.

His dad loved building and Ger recalled how he would ask his architect brother, Tom, to draw up plans for projects, but would get impatient waiting for them, start the project anyway, and leave it up to Tom to legalise it when it was done.

Ger recalled Paddy’s great love of beekeeping and acknowledged the presence at this funeral of his life long beekeeping friend, 97-year-old Peter O’Reilly.

Said Ger: “He (Paddy) would be very proud of Thomas and Tom looking after the bees.”

He recalled his father driving with a lot of bees, as he took the insects on journeys with him.

Ger said Paddy’s priority in Leixlip was to employ local people and it was great to see so many of them on the day at the funeral.

His dad, he said, was a great storyteller and had a fund of stories about Leixlip.

He kept his sense of humour to the end.

Ger said that in February 2016, Paddy’s life changed but he bore his illness with great dignity.

Ger said Paddy and Marie loved concerts, Rod Stewart and Frank Sinatra.

But his favourite was Louis Armstrong and his song, What a Wonderful World.

Ger thanked all who had helped Paddy and the family.

He thanked Tom and Paula who went to see Paddy very regularly in Parke and kept him up with all the gossip.

Earlier last week, before the funeral mass, others paid tribute to the Cavan native, who made Leixlip his home.

The family ran the Ryevale Tavern, the Middle Shop and the Springfield Hotel.

In 2014, the Ryevale (and Darkie Moore’s) and the former Zinc nightclub, was put for sale and is now the site of the Aldi store and car park.

It had been run by the Hannigan family for over 60 years.

Paddy moved to Leixlip from Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, with his family in December 1949.

He was aged twelve at the time.

Well-known as a hard worker all his life, he did an apprenticeship as a barman in Dublin before later succeeding his father in the family business in Leixlip.

Cllr Bernard Caldwell who knew Paddy well, particularly in connection with the Leixlip Festival and the Christmas lights, sent his condolences to the Hannigan family. “Paddy is unique. This is a sad day for Leixlip. Nobody will replace him,” he said.

Cllr Caldwell said Paddy was a great man for the community.

He was one of the biggest employers in Leixlip in the 60s, 70s and 80s. “He was a great help when it came to the Festival and Christmas lights. Helping us with finance was never a problem,” he said.

Cllr Caldwell continued:“He would come with me to the forest to buy the Christmas tree and make sure it was put up safely.”

Former Town Commissioner John Colgan recalled Paddy’s kindness and willingness to help people including the Tidy Towns. “Despite his wealth, he had no notions or airs and graces,” said John, who recalled Paddy lifting a heavy half-barrel with plants for Leixlip Tidy Town Association on the Captain’s Hill with his Hymac machine in 2007.

John also recalled Paddy lifting him up in the Hymac to check the details at bell at the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, in June 2004.

“When I told him this was as near as I would get to heaven, he immediately replied: This is heaven down here.”

Paddy is survived by his wife, Marie, children, Anne, Ger, Dee and Thomas, his brothers, Tom and Tony, and thirteen grandchildren.

The funeral mass was blessed with the talents of singer, Mary Flynn, and accompanist, Deirdre Doyle, who ended with a favourite song of Paddy and Marie’s, Patsy Cline’s version of Irving Berlin’s song Always.

After the funeral mass, Paddy was taken to Confey Cemetery for burial.

Former Leixlip Town Commissioner and Kildare County Councillor, Colm Purcell, said Paddy “was one of the best things ever to happen to Leixlip.”

He said: “Paddy had a huge interest in the older people in Leixlip. He knew everything about everyone in a social history sense. His father, Tom, was similiar, a wonderful gentleman.”

— Henry Bauress