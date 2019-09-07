Developer appeals refusal of housing on Naas Road

A developer who was refused permission to knock down a house to make way for 12 new homes on the Naas Road in Newbridge has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

Kildare County Council had refused permission for the project which was put forward by Epicridge Developments Limited.

A decision is due by January 2.

The applicants wanted to demolish an existing detached single storey house and construct a residential development consisting of 12 houses.

The development consisted of two two storey blocks of two-bedroom town houses,

Block A consisted of six units and block B has five units and one three-bedroom, one and a half storey detached dormer bungalow.

Kildare County Council refused permission because an access point to the underground water system is located underneath the proposed access road at the development.