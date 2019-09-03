Kildare consumers warned to stock up on beef before supplies run out

A farm lobbying ground has warned that beef will be gone from supermarket shelves in a matter of days and urged Kildare consumers to stock up immediately.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) president Edmond Phelan has advised consumers to stock up on beef immediately, saying “we are only days away from beef disappearing off the shelves.

Mr Phelan believes that unsustainable prices being paid to farmers will cause many to go out of business, resulting in a shortage of supply.

His warning comes after a week of continued protest and angry scenes at the entrance to the Kildare Chilling plant, where beef farmers are protesting against the price they are getting for their cattle.

“The big supermarkets will have no beef before the week is out unless there is a major breakthrough on this protest,” he said.

“Retailers can no longer bury their heads in the sand because they have happily colluded in the ongoing squeezing of farmers’ margins to the point now where beef farmers are going bust.”

The ICSA is calling on retailers to, as they put it, “admit that current beef prices paid to producers are unsustainably low”.

The ICSA is also campaigning for an end to the 30 month rule, whereby all cattle must be slaughtered at 30 months of age.

Mr Phelan says that retailers must admit that “consumers have no real preference for 29 month beef over 31 month beef.

“For too long, this 30 month rule has been used as a stick to beat farmers with on price. It is an anti-competitive device used to further weaken the negotiating position of thousands of small scale farmers who are price takers.”

Most crucially, Mr Phelan and the ICSA are demanding that retailers be involved in talks to try to resolve this dispute.

“This row is about sustainable prices and we have to see if retailers really care about their suppliers. It’s about time we had some fair trade for beef farmers.”

Read also: Gardaí probe injury to man as Kildare Chilling farmers protests turn tense