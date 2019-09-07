Average rents up by 1.7 percent in Kildare town

On the rise: rents are rising slower in Kildare town than in other parts of the county

Rents in Kildare town have increased steadily between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year on all property types, according to a new report.
The average monthly rent in the town increased by 1.7% to €981, according to analysis of the Rental Tenancies Board figures for the first quarter of this year.
The biggest increase has been seen in the two-bedroom apartment range, which has jumped by 9% from €870 per month to €949 since 2018.
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment over the same timeframe rose by 5% from €703 a month to €740.

A two-bed townhouse has also increased by 5% in the past year. The cost of renting a two-bed townhouse increased from €822 to €864. The rent on a three-bed semi-detached house rose by 3% from €1,056 to €1,089.
Equally the rent on a four-bed semi rose by 3% from €1,069 to €1,102.
A look at the figures from five years ago, however, shows a steady increase in rent on Kildare town properties since 2014.
The rental on a two-bed apartment has risen from €585 in 2014, to €949.
A one-bed apartment five years ago would have cost €512 a month to rent. That is a difference of €228 in today’s market.
Kildare town rental increases are still relatively low in comparison to Monasterevin, where the average monthly rent rose 3.2% to €913 in the same time frame, and in Athy where there was an 11.8% rise to €837 accrording to the Rental Tenancies Board report.