Average rents up by 1.7 percent in Kildare town

On the rise: rents are rising slower in Kildare town than in other parts of the county
7 Sept 2019
Rents in Kildare town have increased steadily between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year on all property types, according to a new report.
The average monthly rent in the town increased by 1.7% to €981, according to analysis of the Rental Tenancies Board figures for the first quarter of this year.
The biggest increase has been seen in the two-bedroom apartment range, which has jumped by 9% from €870 per month to €949 since 2018.
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment over the same timeframe rose by 5% from €703 a month to €740.
A two-bed townhouse has also increased by 5% in the past year. The cost of renting a two-bed townhouse increased from €822 to €864. The rent on a three-bed semi-detached house rose by 3% from €1,056 to €1,089.
Equally the rent on a four-bed semi rose by 3% from €1,069 to €1,102.
A look at the figures from five years ago, however, shows a steady increase in rent on Kildare town properties since 2014.
The rental on a two-bed apartment has risen from €585 in 2014, to €949.
A one-bed apartment five years ago would have cost €512 a month to rent. That is a difference of €228 in today’s market.
Kildare town rental increases are still relatively low in comparison to Monasterevin, where the average monthly rent rose 3.2% to €913 in the same time frame, and in Athy where there was an 11.8% rise to €837 accrording to the Rental Tenancies Board report.
