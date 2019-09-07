St Farnan’s theatre exhibition at the Riverbank in Newbridge

An exciting arts development for the St Farnan’s school will take place this year following cultural links with the Riverbank Theatre in Newbridge.

The school and the Riverbank have planned a number of collaborative projects for the coming academic year, the first of which will see art work from some of the school’s senior students featured in a photographic exhibition in the theatre’s McKenna Gallery, entitled In Transition.

Curated by Ms Gayle Richardson from the art department in St Farnan’s, the exhibition will run in the Gallery from October 4-19, with an official launch on October 7.

The school has had an increased intake both in terms of their First Year cohort and in all years throughout the school, as principal, Eddie Collins, and staff welcomed students from Prosperous and surrounding areas to the school last week.

St Farnan’s will continue links with the business world through its links with the Skills@Work Programme and SAP Ireland, Croí Laighean Credit Union and the mini-companies initiative. An innovative Transition Year Programme has been introduced with a broad range of modules and in the coming weeks trips are planned to Baysports in Athlone, the National Ploughing Championships and the National Transition Year Fair in Punchestown, to name but a few.

Spokesperson, Tanya Flanagan, said they were very happy with the Leaving Cert results.