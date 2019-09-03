Athy scouts jump for joy at Aldi grant

A handful of the 5th Kildare Athy Scout Group jumped for joy recently after they became the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Athy store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Selena Eustace, Evelyn Khrivef, Jackie Eustace, Ruby Keathly and Annissa Khvir from 5th Kildare Athy Scout Group by Katarzyna Dudziec, Aldi’s Athy “Charity Champion”.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Iwona Szawarejko, Aldi Athy Store Manager said: “We here at the Athy store are proud to have chosen 5th Kildare Athy Scout Group to support. It’s a great cause and offering young people the opportunity to take part in adventure and social activities such as hiking, camping, and meeting other groups makes a huge difference to the lives of young people in Athy.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”