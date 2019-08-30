Gardai drug seizures within minutes of Electric Picnic opening gates

Gardai are continuing their clamp down on drugs at this year's Electric Picnic which is on all weekend in Stradbally.

A number of seizures of illegal drugs including Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD, MDMA were made within minutes of the gates opening yesterday 4pm ahead of the three day event which is popular with Kildare festival goers.

According to Gardaí they are carrying out spot searches and are reminding people attending that any seizures made will have consequences for the individual.

"Keeping people safe and free from harm is important," they stated.

