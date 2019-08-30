Newbridge boxer brings home Silver medal from the European Boxing championships

Newbridge boxer Esther Lambe of Setanta Boxing Academy returned to a Hero’s welcome when she returned to her club this week.

Esther who had represented Ireland at the European school boy/girl championships in Tbilisi, Georgia in August.

Esther put on some outstanding displays of boxing on route to claiming a silver medal, where she only lost out on a 3/2 split decision in the final bringing her Ukrainian opponent right to the wire.

Local boxing hero Eric Donovan and family turned out to welcome Esther home.

