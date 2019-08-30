Newbridge boxer brings home Silver medal from the European Boxing championships

In Tbilisi

Esther claiming victory against Turkey in the semi final.

Newbridge boxer Esther Lambe of Setanta Boxing Academy returned to a Hero’s welcome when she returned to her club this week.

Esther who had represented Ireland at the European school boy/girl championships in Tbilisi, Georgia in August.

Esther put on some outstanding displays of boxing on route to claiming a silver medal, where she only lost out on a 3/2 split decision in the final bringing her Ukrainian opponent right to the wire. 

Local boxing hero Eric Donovan and family turned out to welcome Esther home.

