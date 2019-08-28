Naas North northbound exit to close overnight Kildare County Council announces
Reopen by 5am
Naas north junction on the M/N7 to close overnight
Between 10pm to 5am tonight and tomorrow morning, Wednesday/Thursday August 28 and 29, the Junction 9 on the N7 (Naas North) northbound (towards Dublin) on-slip will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted through Johnstown to join the N7 at Junction 8 (Johnstown).
The slip lane will be re-opened before 5 am on Thursday, August 29.
This closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.
Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.
