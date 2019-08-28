Car stolen from outside a house in Kildare Town

Gardaí in Kildare Town are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a home last week.

It is understood that a home at Ruanbeg Manor in Kildare Town was burgled between 5am and 8am on the morning of Wednesday, 21 August.

The keys of a 06 blue Volkswagen Golf were stolen during the burglary and the car was subsequently stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have witnessed the car leave in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Kildare Town on 045 527 730.

