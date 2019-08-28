Gold Medal for Kildare town student at World Skills competition in Russia

A Kildare town student Megan Yeates has returned from Russia with a gold medal after taking part in the WorldSkills competition.

Megan from Kildare Town entered the competition in Freight Forwarding.

The Irish WorldSkills team have won four gold medals, one bronze medal, a ‘Best of Nation’ medal and seven Medallions for Excellence overall at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Russia.

The brilliant result has been achieved by the team of 17 young apprentices, trainees and students who represented Ireland at the competition.

Megan took part in the Freight Forwarding competition.

Freight Forwarding, or Logistics is a specialist skill, which entails organising shipments of raw supplies or finished goods to be transported from the supplier or manufacturer, to the point of distribution or final market place.

Megan from Rathbride Abbey joined the selected participants, all under 25 years, who have proven expertise in their chosen field having competed against their peers to secure their places at the competition. Megan and her fellow team members were selected from the winners of the National Skills Competition Finals which were held in March.

The WorldSkills Competition, which is held every two years, is the world’s largest professional education event. Approximately 1,600 competitors from 60 countries competed in 56 different skills and disciplines in Russia.