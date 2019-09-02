KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Passport renewal

Question: My Irish passport will expire soon. What is the easiest way to renew it?

Answer: There There are a number of different ways to renew your passport. You can renew your passport online or by post or in person at a Passport Office.

The Online Renewal Service takes about 10 working days to process your application, if all your documents are in order. However, this does not include the time it will take for your passport to be delivered to you by post. An online renewal application for a standard 10-year passport costs €75.

You can submit a paper application using An Post’s Passport Express service. It takes about 15 working days (if your application form is filled in correctly and your documents are in order).

The application fee for a standard 10-year passport using this service costs €89.50.

During busy periods, for example, during the summer months, the Online Renewal Service and Passport Express service can have longer turn-around times. You can check current processing times on the Passport Service website.

If you are due to travel in less than three weeks, you can apply in person to the Passport Office in Dublin or Cork. You can’t just drop in, you need to book an appointment online.

The Dublin Passport Office has a Rapid Renewal Service for adults and children who need to travel in less than three working days. This service costs more.

You can book an appointment for this service online. If you cannot secure an urgent appointment online you should contact the Passport Service on 01 671 1633.

The Passport Service recommends that you apply for your passport renewal at least 6 weeks before your planned travel date.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.