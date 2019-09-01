Naas is planning to go wild over food next week

The Naas Wild Food Festival takes place on the first weekend in September, from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 of the month, and the organisers are seeking the help of volunteers as well as expressions of interest from participants (stall holders), hosts, sponsors, stewards and ambassadors.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The festival coincides with the Naas Wild food trail which offers the opportunity to walk around Naas and visit restaurants, sample delicious food and drink, have great craic and meet like minded people.

Last year tickets for the trail cost €30.

Between 40 and 60 people met each day in a venue like Lawlor’s or 33 South Main for samples of tapas-like wild food.

Those taking part were divided up into groups of 10 or 12 people and a host brought them to the participating restaurants and five different restaurants were visited.

For food business owners it’s an opportunity for the restaurants to get new people inside the door.

The festival is a separate event and like the trail is arranged by Naas Tidy Towns. It takes place on the Saturday (September 7) at the Grand Canal Harbour.

Local food

Local food outlets will sell items from their menu, there will be cookery and craft beer making demonstrations.