Naas school pupils learn about how to stay and keep fit

Naas Community National School has been learning about a health and fitness programme prepared by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton.

Naas CNS teacher Aislinn Murphy described a visit to her school earlier this year, when 120 pupils took part, as “thoroughly enjoyable” with topics such as advice on healthy eating, exercises for young people through activities and tips on how to use leisure time to stay fit.

“It was great to see simple and effective exercises that can be used anytime and need no equipment. Everyone was put through their paces in an enjoyable way and felt good at the end,” Aislinn added.

Since it began last year, Fyffes ‘Fit Squad’ initiative has visited 123 schools and seen over 14,000 children participate in sessions across 25 counties throughout Ireland.

Schools and sports clubs interested in participating are asked to visit www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.