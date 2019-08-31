Kildare digital office plan is shortlisted for award

Kildare County Council has been shortlisted by Chambers Ireland, the country’s largest business organisation, for an Excellence in Local Government award for promoting economic development.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

KCC’s ongoing development of a digital hub, adjacent to Aras Chill Dara in Naas, has been recognised by Chambers Ireland along with different projects being promoted or assisted by four other local authorities around Ireland under the same heading.

The Naas digital hub is currently being constructed and when it opens it will accommodate more than 100 technology workers. It will provide an “advanced landing zone” with the aim of providing initial workspace for projects leading to foreign direct investment.

The Mid East Region Innovation Think Space (MERITS), as it’s known, is funded by Kildare County Council and the regional development fund.

It will also work closely with MaynoothWorks, an incubator facility which provides support for technology start up enterprises, particularly those which have the potential to interact with Maynooth University.

The Naas space is being designed as a “co-working” venue, which is aimed at technology entrepreneurs and technology businesses, particularly those involved in the digital economy.

It will also act as a centre of excellence supporting tech companies in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath.

Launched 16 years ago, the awards feature a total of 22 local authorities shortlisted over many categories, including a new addition, ‘Age Friendly Initiative’, which showcases the efforts of county councils to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old. The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted at the Crowne Plaza Santry, on November 28.