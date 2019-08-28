Genealogy workshop at Kildare town Library

A Genealogy workshop with Genealogist Sandra Doble, will take place at Kildare town Library on September 12 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.



This is for people who want to start researching their family tree but don't know where to begin.

Professional genealogist, Sandra Doble will present a workshop to get participants started and give them the basic knowledge needed. There will be advice on how to find and use birth, marriage, death, church and census records.

The workshop will include lots of handy hints and tips to make your research go smoothly and will also cover how to do your research if you don’t have your own computer.

Booking required. Please contatct the library on 045-520235 or email kildarelib@kildarecoco.ie

