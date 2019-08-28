Deaths in Kildare, August 28,2019

Julia (Judy) Flood (née Lamb) - St. Michael's Terrace, Naas, Kildare



The death has taken place of Julia (Judy) Flood. Beloved wife of the late Andy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lizzy, Ellen and Julia, sister Patsy, brother Dermot, sons-in-law Gerry, John and Jody, grandchildren Siobhan, Joe, Andrew and Liam, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, today Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas.

Patrick (Paddy) Hannigan - Leixlip, Kildare



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hannigan of Leixlip on August 26. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Anne, Ger, Dee and Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning (August 28) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Croí, Fighting Heart Disease and Stroke.

Tom (Tommy Joe) McDonagh - Leixlip, Kildare/Mayo



Tom (Tommy Joe) McDonagh of Oaklawn West, Leixlip and formerly of Lugdoon, Doocastle, Co. Mayo passed away suddenly on August 25. Tom (Tommy Joe). Predeceased by his sister Lucy and brother Paurick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Liz, children Caroline, Brian, Morgan and Louise, grandchildren Amelia, Beth and Zach, brothers Bernard and Noel, sisters Pearl, Breda and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon (28 August) from 1pm prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (29th August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial on Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Donal Moynihan - Celbridge, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin / Carrigtwohill, Cork



Donal Moynihan of Celbridge and formerly of Inchicore and Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork passed away peacefully on August 26, after a long illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Donal, beloved husband of Teresa and dear father of Deirdre, Fiona, Denise and Moyra; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, honorary sons Alan and Ricky, brothers Conor, Sean and Pat, sisters Eileen, Nora and Bríd, sons-in-law Philip, Declan, Pete and Leon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Oisín, Mei Ling, Gráinne, Fionn, Kai, Mariska and Amelia, great-grandchildren Shea and River, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Trócaire or Concern Worldwide. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.