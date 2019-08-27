SHARE: Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Laois teen

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan O'Driscoll, 17 years, who has been missing since Monday 19th July 2019.

Gardaí say Jordan, who is from the Portarlington area on the Laois Offaly border, was last seen in Tralee, Co Kerry.

He is described as being 5'2’’ in height, of slim build with fair hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Jordan previously went missing on Monday, July 8 2019 when he was also last seen in Tralee.