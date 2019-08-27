Sneak preview of the new festival layout for Kildare Electric Picnic goers

There are lots of new areas in store for the seasoned Kildare picnickers heading to this year's festival in Stradbally over the weekend.

Freetown is brand new to the festival and is described as a city of sorts located beyond Salty Dog and Trenchtown, party shanty town, part Brazilian dwelling houses with a cabaret hall and hidden Mexican alleys, this is an area worth investigating.

Anchored by the enormous Terminus structure, it promises DJ tunes and a cathedral of electronic music bound to delight even the most experienced EP goer.

Another new addition to the festival, on the outskirts of Freetown, is Spike Island, a soupy marshland with a swamp hut. Be prepared for seisiuns of slip jigs, delta blues chants, creole music and much more if you explore this area. Nestled inside is the Latino quarter called Providencia and here you will enjoy the sounds of salsa, samba and mariachi.

The third new addition is the Cabaret area - which is a brand new venue that offers drag, magic, burlesque and comedy. The Dirty Circus will be headlining this area all weekend.

Aside from the main acts such as The 1975, Billie Eilish, Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, Hozier, there is also a new area where the dad's of Kildare can strut their stuff in Who Let the Dad's Out area of the Trailer Park. A fun zone for dads and their families, there will be air guitar and daddy dancing competitions to pass the time away.

The main message from this year's festival is to keep it plastic free by bringing your own water bottles and refilling at the water fountains throughout the weekend and bring home your tent afterwards. Festival goers will be bombarded with messages over the weekend to pick up any rubbish and to take everything home especially tents as they mostly cannot be reused and will end up going to landfill.

EP 2019 kicks off on Friday for three nights and tickets are sold out.