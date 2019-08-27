Kildare school bus service extends to Johnstownbridge

There is good news for Johnstownbridge parents with the announcement that a school bus will now be provided for children from Johnstownbridge attending Scoil Dara in Kilcock.

The service current links the school to Enfield, local TD Frank O’Rourke explained.

“I am delighted that this service will be extended to collect pupils in Johnstownbridge. Details are being finalised with Bus Éireann for the service to be operating in the coming days”.

He paid tribute the intervention of Minister John Halligan.

“Children attending Scoil Dara Kilcock in Kilcock from Johnstownbridge did not have access to a public school transport service. This will now be provided and it is long overdue.

“Great credit is due to the parents who have campaigned relentlessly to have this provided and I was delighted to have assisted.," he concluded.

Read also: New 24-hour gym being planned in Maynooth