Waters works may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses in Kilcock

Irish Water advises that new connection works in Kilcock, Co. Kildare may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses on Tuesday, August 27 from 10am-10pm

26 August 2019 – Irish Water, in partnership with Kildare County Council, wish to advise customers in Kilcock, Co. Kildare that, as part of new connection works, there may be a disruption to their water supply on Tuesday from 10am until 10pm.

During these planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and in some cases water outages.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these works are underway. We are urging customers to conserve water by; not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Following the completion of the new connection works it may take a number of hours for normal water supply to resume for all customers.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/ water-supply/supply-and- service-update/