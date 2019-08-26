Kildare rose on tonight's Rose of Tralee

The Kildare Rose Emma Fogarty will appear on part one of the televised selection of the Rose of Tralee on RTÉ One tonight– as part of the first 18 to be interviewed 10 of whom will represent Rose of Tralee Centres from overseas and eight from counties in Ireland.

The remaining 14 Roses will featured on Tuesday night before the 2019 Rose of Tralee is crowned and the list of Roses appearing each night, in alphabetical order is as follows:

Tonight's show will see the Abu Dhabi, Arizona, Boston & New England, Cork, Dublin, Germany, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Melbourne, New York, South Australia, Sydney, Washington DC and Western Canada Roses all interviewed.The 2019 Rose Escort of the Year will also be announced on Monday night.

On Tuesday night TV viewers and Dome audience will see the Roses from Antrim, Chicago, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, London, New Zealand, Ohio, Ottawa, San Francisco, South Carolina and Wexford.

West Kerry native, Dáithí Ó Sé will present the Rose of Tralee for the 10th year from 8pm on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The Rose of Tralee is more than a two-night TV show and tickets to watch the selection nights in the Festival Dome are available from www.roseoftralee.ie.