Milltown Foroige looking for new members

Registration on Friday September 6

Milltown Members hitting the mud for tough mudder practice

File photo of Milltown Foroige members in action at the Tough Mudder event

Registration for the new and existing members of Milltown Foroige year takes place Friday September 6 in Milltown GFC hall from 7.30-9.30pm.

This is open to all teenagers aged 12-18 years and in Post Primary school.

"This is an amazing youth led club that organises fun and social activities and takes part in training, workshops and citizenship projects. Registration is €30, and the weekly cost is €3 per person. New members are always welcome. All parents must attend for registration with their young person to fill in permission forms," said a spokesperson.

"New volunteers are also urgently required, no experience necessary as all training will be provided and all levels of involvement is welcome. All you need is a spirit of volunteerism and adventure and a willingness to share your knowledge and experience with the young people."

Please contact Mary on 0867944962 or Foroige Development Officer Jane at janeforoige@gmail.com. 
 