Milltown Foroige looking for new members

Registration for the new and existing members of Milltown Foroige year takes place Friday September 6 in Milltown GFC hall from 7.30-9.30pm.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

This is open to all teenagers aged 12-18 years and in Post Primary school.

"This is an amazing youth led club that organises fun and social activities and takes part in training, workshops and citizenship projects. Registration is €30, and the weekly cost is €3 per person. New members are always welcome. All parents must attend for registration with their young person to fill in permission forms," said a spokesperson.

"New volunteers are also urgently required, no experience necessary as all training will be provided and all levels of involvement is welcome. All you need is a spirit of volunteerism and adventure and a willingness to share your knowledge and experience with the young people."

Please contact Mary on 0867944962 or Foroige Development Officer Jane at janeforoige@gmail.com.

