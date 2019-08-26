The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a outbreaks of rain clearing to cooler and fresher conditions by mid-week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for today, Monday from Met Eireann is for a mainly dry day with sunny spells, the best of these over the eastern half of the country. Cloud will increase in the west with patchy rain developing along the west coast during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes.

Monday night will be mostly dry, with some clear spells. However, it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain in the west becoming more widespread during the day. Top temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Tuesday night will continue mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, turning persistent or heavy in places. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

According to the weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, there will be further rain for a time on Wednesday morning, but the rain will clear eastwards in the early afternoon or so, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells. It will be a cooler and fresher day with top temperatures of just 16 to 18 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Wednesday night will become dry and clear. Some patches of mist and shallow fog will form. Lowest temperatures 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Thursday is likely to be a breezy and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain turning more showery later. Staying cool with top temperatures of around 16 to 18 or 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Current indications suggest that it will stay unsettled for the following few days.