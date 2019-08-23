Funding available for provision of local hackney service in Kilberry

A new pilot programme with €6,000 funding available to hackney drivers in Kilberry has been welcomed by a TD for Kildare South.

The National Transport Authority is making funding available for the provision of localised hackney services including Kilberry.

Deputy Martin Heydon said: “The National Transport Authority is making funding available for the provision of localised hackney services in 15 Local Link areas nationwide. I am delighted that Kilberry in County Kildare is one of the locations chosen for this pilot.

“Plans for this pilot programme were first announced in May of this year by Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport Shane Ross and my colleague the Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Tourism, Brendan Griffin, along with the NTA.

“Under the pilot scheme, the NTA is offering grant funding of €6,000 to individual drivers, over twelve months, to operate a localised hackney service in each of the pilot areas, Kilberry being one of them.

“The areas included in the pilot programme were selected by the NTA, in conjunction with Local Link offices, as ones where a full time taxi or hackney service may not be currently sustainable.

“Having pushed for increased evening and weekend local link bus services, I am pleased to see further transport initiatives in rural areas and I would encourage any hackney drivers in Kilberry to apply for this funding.

“The outcome of this pilot programme will help inform NTA’s local transport plans over the next five years.”