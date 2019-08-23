Council refuse planning for Monasterevin service station

Kildare County Council has refused permission for a large-scale Motorway Services Station at Mayfield in Monasterevin on several grounds including zoning and traffic safety issues.

The proposed complex was due to be located on the opposite side of the M7 link road which leads to the existing Junction 14 Mayfield service station.

The development included a two-storey building with Drive-Thru, several restaurants, a shop and meeting rooms.

Conor Furey and Associates were declined permission for 16 fuel dispenses, a 2 storey amenity building, 147 car parking spaces, 33 HVG spaces and 9 electric charge points at Mayfield in Monasterevin.

In it's refusal KCC stated that the location is zoned H, industrial and warehousing lands in the local area plan 2016-22, which means that while a petrol station is permitted, the restaurant and food takeaway services are not.

There were also safety concerns over the capacity of the M7 Monasterevin interchange stating that further traffic movements generated by the proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard. It also stated that the local road network does not have the capacity to support the proposed development.

It was also refused on the grounds that it would have a negative impact on local businesses of the area and on traffic in terms of increased volumes and traffic safety. It also stated that there is an over concentration of motorway services at this location.

