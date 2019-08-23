Motorist speeding at 189km/hr on N7 detected by Naas gardai

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist speeding at 189km/h on the N7.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

It is understood that the motorist was stopped at Blackchurch, Rathcoole, Co Dublin. The speed limit for the stretch of road is 100km/hr.

The driver was arrested and will next face a day in court.

Heading into the weekend, Gardai and the RSA are advising motorists to slow down on the roads.