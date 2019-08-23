Two Kildare retailers have been listed in the Top100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organization in Ireland.

Peter Marks in Naas and Fabucci Footwear also in Naas, are both on the list of Top100 stores which are part of the Retail Excellence Awards, and established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland.

The Awards, will take place on Saturday, November 9 in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

David Fitzsimons, Group Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented, “There were almost 700 entries nationwide and as with other years we are delighted with the quality of applicants this year. The very high standard of service, customer engagement and display among Irish retailers was very evident which made selecting this year’s Top100 particularly difficult. I want to commend all who entered this year and in particular, I want congratulate the Top100 stores for making it through. Those named as Top100 finalists have what it takes to shine through and be recognised as the best retailers in the country”.

Joe Barrett, Chairman Retail Excellence, COO and Co-Owner, Applegreen PLC said: “The Retail Excellence Awards are about recognising and rewarding retail excellence. High standards are particularly important given the challenges currently facing Ireland’s retail industry. It is clear from the quality of this year’s entrants that the retail industry is playing its part in keeping businesses open, retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant which in turn will re-engage with citizens and customers alike. We look forward to going through the process with our members and continuing to drive standards in retail in this country.”

