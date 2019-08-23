Kildare's weekend will see sunshine and temperatures into the 20's

Southerly and westerly winds are set to bring a smell of dry and warm weather to Kildare for the next three days, at least until Tuesday.

Temperatures could rise into the low 20's today and tomorrow, Saturday, hitting a maximum of 24 degrees. Today, Friday will probably be the best day for sunshine although there will be some on both Saturday and Sunday.

And although there will be some rain mid-week, it looks like next weekend could be the same as this one.