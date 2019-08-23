Deaths in Kildare, Friday, 23 August 2019

James W. (Jim) Brennan - Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Castlewarren, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of James W. (Jim) Brennan of Maynooth and late of Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny and retired member of An Garda Siochana. He passed away peacefully at home on August 22, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughters Breda, Marie, Bernadine and Margaret, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Margaret (Peg) Ennis (nee Gannon) - Ballinfagh, Prosperous

Margaret Ennis (nee Gannon), Margaret (Peg), Ballinafagh, Prosperous passed away peacefully at home on August 22 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Edward, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann and Caroline, sons Thomas, Declan, John and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church. For enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Home. 045868230.

Cora Talbot - Aughleam, Belmullet, Mayo / Kill, Kildare



The death has occurred of Cora Talbot, 36 Cuan Oisri, Belmullet, Co. Mayo and formerly of Aughleam, Blacksod and Kill, Co. Kildare, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at her home. Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply mourned by her loving children Vincent, Wesley, Tommy, Cora, Richard, Sharon, Pauraic and Mary Beth, daughters in law Maura, Linda, Orla, Martina, Isabelle, sons in law Eugene, Kevin, Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence, 36 Cuan Oisri, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Eircode F26PF54 with house open to the public from 4pm to 8pm on Friday 23 of August. Funeral mass at 12pm in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Chapel St, Belmullet on Saturday 24th August with burial afterwards to Faulmore Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Francis (Frank) Brady - Leixlip, Kildare / Killinkere, Cavan



Francis (Frank) Brady of Leixlip and formerly of Kilinkere, Co. Cavan passed away peacefully on August 21 at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Martina, Barbara, Suzanne and Una; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral after 11am Mass on Friday morning (August 23) to Confey Cemetery.

Martin Brophy - Celbridge

Martin Brophy of Celbridge and formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Offaly passed away on August 20 surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and dear father of Martina, Michael, Carmel, Paula and Adrian and devoted grandfather of Daniel, John, Isabelle and Maria; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry and Mark, daughters-in-law Leona and Tara, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 23rd) from 4 o’c. with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 5:30 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning (August 24th) after Mass at 10:00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Patricia (Patsy) Dunne (née Judge) - Nurney Road, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin



Patricia (Patsy) Dunne (nee Judge) passed away in the loving care of her family and staff of Le Cheile Athy. Predeceased by her loving son Mike. Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Marie, Paddy, Trish and Jose. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile.

Angela McGee (née Murray) - Leixlip, Kildare / Ballydangan, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Angela McGee (née Murray) of Leixlip and formerly of Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon. She passed away peacefully on August 21 in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and surrounded by her family. Angela, beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Claire and Emily, devoted grandmother to Éile, Eve and Angel Orion. Dear sister of Tony, Vera, Martin and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law James and David, mother-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday morning (23rd. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Paddy O'Connor - Garadice, Kilcock, Meath / Kildare



Paddy O'Connor of Garadice Kilcock passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Paddy, husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Pat, Irene and Caroline. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Noah, Amelie, Ethan, Isabelle, Ruby and Franklin, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.