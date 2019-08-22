Kildare man charged with having fake handgun remanded in custody

A man in his 20s has been further remanded in custody after he was charged with having an imitation firearm in Brownstown near the Curragh last week.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Alan Fagan, aged 27, of Curragh View, Brownstown appeared in Cloverhill District Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again in two weeks on September 4.

At an earlier hearing in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday of last week, Garda Patrick Mulcahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Fagan.

Fagan is accused of having an imitation firearm at Brownstown on Tuesday, August 13.

Gardaí from Kildare were on an Operation Thor patrol at the time.