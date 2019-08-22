Kildare man charged with having fake handgun remanded in custody
Court appearance
A photo supplied by Gardaí of the imitation firearm which was allegedly in possession of the suspect.
A man in his 20s has been further remanded in custody after he was charged with having an imitation firearm in Brownstown near the Curragh last week.
Alan Fagan, aged 27, of Curragh View, Brownstown appeared in Cloverhill District Court yesterday.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court again in two weeks on September 4.
At an earlier hearing in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday of last week, Garda Patrick Mulcahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Fagan.
Fagan is accused of having an imitation firearm at Brownstown on Tuesday, August 13.
Gardaí from Kildare were on an Operation Thor patrol at the time.
