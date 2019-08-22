Science funding announced for Kildare Library and Arts Service

Kildare Library and Arts Service have been announced as one of 13 counties that have been approved for funding under the SFI Discover Programme Science Week Call.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, today announced an investment of €476,000 through Science Foundation

Ireland (SFI), to support 13 festivals and 13 events across the country as part of national Science Week.

The festival takes place from November 10 to 17 this year, with a theme of climate action - seeking to help people understand it, how science and technology can help to create a positive climate future and the impact individuals can have on climate change.



SFI, the national foundation for investment in research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), coordinates Science Week annually through its SFI Discover Programme and provides funding for projects and events to improve public understanding of science and technology.

Businesses, communities and institutions are invited to take part in Science Week 2019, which is expected to reach

over 1,000 events nationwide.

The 13 Science Week regional festivals will offer a range of opportunities for the public to engage in Science Week. They feature family open days, school events and public talks across the regions.



Throughout Science Week there will be a variety of ways for the public to get involved and find out more about our amazing planet through events, interviews, social media and much more. The public can get involved by finding an event to

attend on www.scienceweek.ie or following #BelieveInScience online.