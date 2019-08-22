Plans for new Curragh racetrack and training gallops watering system

Plans for a new irrigation system at the Curragh Racecourse have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Curragh Racecourse Limited wants to upgrade the existing irrigation system for the Curragh racetrack and the training gallops. The aim is to improve efficiency and sustainability in the operation of the system and on animal welfare obligations.

The works, if approved, will comprise the decommissioning of the existing network of underground water pipes in the racecourse and removing surface mounted take-off valves.

The racecourse then wants to install a replacement water pipe distribution system which will deliver the supply to the new pipe distribution system from an existing lagoon located in the racetrack infield.

The plans also include the upgrading of the lagoon to prevent water loss and to improve its safety features.

The plans are currently being validated by Kildare County Council to ensure all the documentation is in order. This happens with every application before they can be considered by the planners.

A total of €81 million was spent on the recent revamp of the racecourse.

