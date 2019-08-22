Speeding driver tests positive for cocaine on wet M9 motorway

Stopped by Naas gardai

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

LATEST: Speeding driver tests positive for cocaine on wet M9 motorway

Naas Roads Policing Unit said a driver was detected at 170km/h in 120km/h zone on M9 in wet conditions.

Shockingly, the driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

He was arrested at the scene and court proceedings will follow.