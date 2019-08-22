Deaths in Kildare, Thursday August 22, 2019

Michael (Skinner) Behan - Highfield Estate, Newbridge

Michael (Skinner) Behan of Highfield Estate, Newbridge passed away peacefully at Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas on August 20. Husband of the late Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his loving sons Michael Jnr and Thomas, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Sarah and Paris, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4pm today, Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in church.

Francis (Frank) Brady - Leixlip, Kildare / Killinkere, Cavan

Francis (Frank) Brady of Leixlip and formerly of Kilinkere, Co. Cavan passed away peacefully on August 21 at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Martina, Barbara, Suzanne and Una, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village today, Thursday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral after 11am Mass on Friday morning to Confey Cemetery.

Martin Brophy - Celbridge



The death has taken place of Martin Brophy from Celbridge and formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Offaly. He passed away on August 20 surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth.

Beloved husband of the late Carmel and dear father of Martina, Michael, Carmel, Paula and Adrian and devoted grandfather of Daniel, John, Isabelle and Maria, he will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry and Mark, daughters-in-law Leona and Tara, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on tomorrow, Friday evening (August 23) from 4pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 5:30pm. Funeral on Saturday morning after Mass at 10am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Patricia (Patsy) Dunne (née Judge) - Nurney Road, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin



Patricia (Patsy) Dunne passed away on August 20 in the loving care of her family and staff of Le Cheile Athy. Predeceased by her loving son Mike and beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Marie, Paddy, Trish and Jose. She is deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin today, Thursday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile.

Angela McGee (née Murray) - Leixlip, Kildare / Ballydangan, Roscommon



Angela McGee (née Murray) of Leixlip and formerly of Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon passed away peacefully on August 21 in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and surrounded by her family. Angela, beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Claire and Emily, devoted grandmother to Éile, Eve and Angel Orion. Dear sister of Tony, Vera, Martin and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law James and David, mother-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge this evening, Thursday August 22 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Paddy O'Connor - Garadice, Kilcock, Meath / Kildare



The death has taken place of Paddy O'Connor of Garadice, Kilcock who passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Paddy, husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Pat, Irene and Caroline. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Noah, Amelie, Ethan, Isabelle, Ruby and Franklin, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) today, Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.