Kildare motorway road closures cancelled

There's good news for motorists with the news that Kildare County Council has issued a notification that overnight closures proposed for the M4 (Junction 6 to Junction 8, Eastbound and Westbound), as advertised on 19 July 2019, will not now take place.

The closures had been expected between August 20 and October 15.

Further notices will be issued when the works have been rescheduled.

