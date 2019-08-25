KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Superb ready to go site for sale in Athy town centre

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market a ready to go prime development town centre site in Athy.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The subject site is situated in the centre of Athy Town with dual road frontage onto Leinster Street and Mount Hawkins Street.

It has full planning permission for 16 residential units and one commercial unit.

Athy is an attractive commercial town with a thriving local community with primary and secondary schools, shops, pubs and restaurants and plenty of amenities including rugby, GAA, soccer and Athy Rowing and Canoeing Club to name a few. Commuters have the benefit of easy access to the M9 and M7 Motorway and a regular rail service with Athy train station on the Dublin to Waterford intercity route, with on average nine trains per day travelling time to Dublin ranging from 45 mins – 1 hour.

The entire has the benefit of being granted planning permission in November 2018 for a development at the former Angler’s Rest building, which is registered as a protected structure.

The permission allows for the demolition of the remainder at the rear of the facade of the Angler’s Rest building (building currently in derelict state) and construction of a new shop unit, new shop front, alterations to front elevation and two one bedroom apartment at same, the demolition of the remainder of building and sheds on site; construct eight duplex apartments over three floors and two one bedroom apartments building onto Mount Hawkins Street; construction of five two storey, two bedroom terrace of town houses, court yard, and all associated site works, bin bays, car-parking, bicycle bay and services.

This was revised by significant further information consisting of; removal of building 2, alterations to car parking layout, removal of car parking spaces 1-9, alteration to building line of building 1, removal of apartment 16/17 and replace same with one x 2-bedroom apartment, ancillary works and all associated site works.

The plans were again further revised by significant further information.

The subject site is zoned ‘Town Centre’ in the Athy Town Development Plan 2012 - 2018.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan’s issuing a guide price of €150,000 for the entire.

Additional information is available on Number 67 Leinster Street and Nelson’s Yard, Athy through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 – 433550.