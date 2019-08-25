My Kildare Life interview with Kildare Derby Rose Therese Sweeney

Therese (18) is the daughter of Lizzie and Kevin, and has one brother Paddy. She has a major interest in horses, and she works in Ironhills Equestrian as a riding instructor/stable-hand.

She has been competing in show-jumping, hunter trials and speed derby’s since she was three years old.

She went to school in Kildare Town Community School and then went on to do a Level 5 Equine Studies course in The Curragh Post Primary.

She was crowned Derby Rose on June 21 at Studio One, Kildare Town.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My first memory of Kildare has to be watching the Derby Festival Parade every year since I was two or three, with my parents, and always staying around by the stage to watch the Derby Festival Queens.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Definitely Derby Weekend, I have a big interest in horse racing, and thoroughly enjoy going to the Curragh.

WHAT IS YOUR IDEAL DAY OUT IN KILDARE?

My ideal day out in Kildare would be a trip around the National Stud looking at all the different horses. I have always loved visiting the National Stud since I was very young.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE KILDARE RESTAURANT?

My favourite restaurant in Kildare would have to be the Silken Thomas. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, it’s a lovely spot for gorgeous food and the staff are so kind.

WHAT HAS YOUR EXPERIENCE BEEN LIKE AS DERBY ROSE SO FAR?

My experience as Derby Queen has been one of a kind!

It was definitely the best experience of my life. All of the girls still talk and are organizing a catch up and we are invited to plenty of events in the future, it’s only getting more and more exciting!