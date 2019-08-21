Weather cancels Commemorative children's football Blitz to celebrate Kildare's 1919 All Ireland win

A Commemorative Children's Football Blitz which was scheduled for 6.30 this evening, Wednesday, August 21, at St Conlleth's Park has been cancelled as a result of adverse weather conditions.

The decision, taken by Kildare County Council and Kildare GAA, was announced only moments ago, and was done for, they say, health and safety reasons. Organisers were expecting that up to 120 children were going to take part.

The Blitz was part of a number of commemorative events to mark the 1919 All-Ireland victory, will take place in. The venue for other elements of the commemorative event moves from St Conleth's to Newbridge Community Library.

An alternative event will be arranged for children who had signed up to the Blitz on National Play Day in Áras Chill Dara on Saturday, September 14.

Talks on the Four All-Ireland’s will take place in Kildare Community Library tomorrow Thursday, August 22 at 7 pm and in Naas Community Library on Friday, August 23, also at 7 pm.

