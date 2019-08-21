Kildare performers celebrate 2019 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann wins

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 2019 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins. The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

This is the second year in succession that Drogheda hosted the All-Ireland Fleadh. In 2020 it will be moving to Mullingar. Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Lolo Robinson, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “What a wonderful week we have had at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann here in Drogheda. It has been such a pleasure to host the Fleadh for the last two years. Memories have been made that will last a lifetime and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song and dance that will last for generations to come.

She continued, “We would like to wish the organisors of the 2020 Fleadh in Mullingar every success and look forward to joining them for the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann”



Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “‘When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann commenced in 1951 it was obviously a very small event. In the intervening years the Fleadh has grown to be a Festival of world proportions. It emphasises how our childhood traditions have proposed in the intervening years, and today played a significant role in tourism with over 25% of the 500,0000 attending, coming from out of state.’”

The Kildare winners were:

3D Feadóg Mhór / Flute (O18) 1st Ciarán Mac Gearailt, CCÉ, Craobh Bheartla Uí Fhlatharta, Cill Dara

4D Feadóg / Whistle (O18) 1st Ciarán Mac Gearailt, CCÉ, Craobh Bheartla Uí Fhlatharta, Cill Dara

7B Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (12-15) 2nd Michael Lawler, CCÉ, Átha Í, Cill Dara

11C Maindilín / Mandolin (15-18) 2nd Jack Fitzpatrick, CCÉ, Craobh NaomhChoca, Cill Dara

33D English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (O18) 3rd Bláithín Ní Laithimh, CCÉ, Kilteel /Eadestown, Cill Dara

37E AmhráinNuacheaptha, Gaeilge / Newly Composed Songs in Irish (Aon Aois/Any 3rd Brenda Bermingham, CCÉ, Kilteel/Eadestown, Cill Dara

41D RinceCéilíOchtair, Measctha / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (O18) 2nd RinceoiríLéim an Bhradáin, CCÉ, Craobh Bheartla Uí Fhlatharta, Cill Dara

45D RinceSeit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (O18) 3rd Craobh Bheartla Uí Fhlatharta, CCÉ, Craobh Bheartla Uí Fhlatharta, Cill Dara