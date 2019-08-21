Declutter your home with new Kildare town business

Professional organiser Solene Rapinel has set up a new business in Kildare town called Clutterbusters, which she describes as a 'personal trainer for your house'.

According to French born Solene, after the success of Marie Kondo’s series on Netflix, many people went into a decluttering organising attempt. However, she explains that it might be a bit overwhelming to start the process.

“Clutterbusters help people who have too many clothes in their wardrobe but nothing to wear, people who are downsizing and need to choose what they will bring to their new house, people moving house," she said. "We bring a 100% confidential and non judgemental assistance to our clients to guide you in the process. We help clients in Kildare and around.

Solene has worked for over 10 years with a leading charity shop where she learnt how to process donations quickly and to implement efficient storage solutions as the store rooms were very small.

"I saw all types of donations so believe me, nothing will shock or surprise me anymore. I also had to find solutions specific to some areas and I loved the challenge of organising. Lately, I have moved home and went through the whole process of decluttering before moving, packing, organising and I loved it. The back to school time is a great opportunity to declutter: get rid of the kids clothes that are too small, put in place organizing tips."

