Kildare tree in competition for Ireland's Tree of the Year

The Castletown Sweet Chestnut tree at Castletown House in Kildare has been selected as one of five trees voted by the public in the search for Ireland's Tree of the Year 2019.

Described as possibly an ancient but definitely an old veteran Castanea sativa Sweet Chestnut on the grounds of Castletown House, it is said that the head of a deer can be seen in this tree but only by certain people at a certain angle.

The Tree Council of Ireland, in association with the Irish Tree Society, is searching for Ireland's Tree of the Year 2019. They are taking part in the annual European Tree of the Year competition, with Ireland's 2019 Tree of the Year being the nominee for that contest.

The public were asked to vote on which of the five nominees will take the honour of being named Ireland's Tree of the Year 2019, and will represent Ireland in Europe.

They were looking for the tree with the best story, not the biggest, or the oldest, or even the prettiest. It simply needed to have a good story to tell, a strong connection to the community, and maybe even a touch of magic.

The winner will be announced in the coming days.