Owners of Killashee Hotel near Naas buy island off Dublin

The owners of Killashee Hotel have bought Ireland’s Eye island off the coast of Howth in Dublin.

Tetrarch Capital acquired the uninhabited island following the acquisition of Howth Castle and Demense from the Gaisford-St Lawrence family.

Tetrarch Capital’s portfolio also includes Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin.

Ireland’s Eye is designated as a Special Protected Area as it’s an important breeding location for birds like puffins, cormorants and gannets.