TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy downpours cause problems on N7 and other Kildare roads

Heavy downpours are causing problems for Kildare drivers this evening.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is heavy approaching Naas town centre particularly on the Dublin Road and Sallins Road.

"Road conditions are very wet here this evening which could be adding to delays," it said.

"Heavy rain is causing poor visibility on the M7 with conditions particularly bad around J9 Naas North. When driving in wet conditions slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front," it added.

"There are also reports of excess surface water in Sallins at the train station.Traffic is slow in the area. Nearby, Monread Rd is very busy towards Sallins with road conditions very wet."