Newbridge relief road on target to be finished soon

Work is due to be completed on the Newbridge Outer Orbital Route from the Naas Road to Great Connell Road by the end of the year.

The update was given in the Kildare County Council's chief executive report.

“Construction has progressed well to date and much of the realignment of the south bound lane of the R445 is complete — underground services, kerbing, footpaths, roundabout, traffic islands, road surfacing, public lighting and line marking. The estimated completion date is Quarter 4, 2019,” said the report.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the €100 million Lidl distribution centre and regional headquarters on the Naas Road. Lidl said the project represents its largest single investment in Ireland since entering the market where the company’s total capital expenditure now exceeds €1.8 billion.